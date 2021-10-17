Coldstack (CLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.33 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $4.33 million and $241,408.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00004730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00068756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00107404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.76 or 1.00003875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.82 or 0.06279041 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

