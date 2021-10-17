Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.63

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 9631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.
In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 469.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.