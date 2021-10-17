Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.63

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 9631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 469.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

