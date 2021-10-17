Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) PT Lowered to $32.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

