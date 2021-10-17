Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

