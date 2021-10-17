Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.