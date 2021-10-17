Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.91 ($6.96).

CBK opened at €6.10 ($7.18) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.71. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.32.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

