Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

SYNH stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.