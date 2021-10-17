Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,113,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,232.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

