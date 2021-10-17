Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $694,000 Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 462.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 71,159 shares during the period.

PHYL opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $41.52.

