Comparing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Silicon Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45

Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $166.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -584.48% -8.70% -36.49% Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Silicon Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 2,923.72 $1.62 million N/A N/A Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 7.41 $12.53 million $1.94 75.61

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.