Comparing Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) & Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Chesapeake Energy pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream pays out 154.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Midstream has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 100.67% -301.73% 68.61% Hess Midstream 2.85% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Hess Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.16 -$9.73 billion ($43.49) -1.44 Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.63 $24.00 million $1.31 20.94

Hess Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and Hess Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Hess Midstream 0 3 4 0 2.57

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus price target of $72.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $29.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Hess Midstream.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Hess Midstream on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

