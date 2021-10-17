Comparing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ideanomics and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ideanomics and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 274.33%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Stellantis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 33.47 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.35 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.69

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellantis beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

