Comparing Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Moleculin Biotech and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 1 2 3 0 2.33

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $42.83, indicating a potential upside of 278.72%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Moleculin Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$17.35 million ($1.76) -1.54 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$134.00 million ($3.04) -3.72

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moleculin Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -30.95% -25.49% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.02% -19.90%

Volatility & Risk

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals beats Moleculin Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. Its product candidate includes setmelanotide, an MC4R agonist designed to restore impaired MC4R pathway function caused by genetic variants that occur upstream of the MC4R. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in November 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

