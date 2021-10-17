Comparing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuwellis and Escalon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 339.02%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71% Escalon Medical -7.29% -95.83% -12.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and Escalon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.76 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.19 Escalon Medical $9.40 million 0.13 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis.

Volatility & Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Escalon Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

