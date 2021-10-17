Comparing Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) & Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Surgalign and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $101.75 million 1.36 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -1.95 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -4.30

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surgalign and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surgalign currently has a consensus target price of $3.58, suggesting a potential upside of 260.61%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

Summary

Surgalign beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

