Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.74.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

