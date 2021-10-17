CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

