Cormark Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$25.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a C$21.00 target price (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.38.

Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$10.45 and a 52 week high of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$665.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3,212.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

