Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $59.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.49 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

