Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $45.85 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cortex has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 184,929,085 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.