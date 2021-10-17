CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 986.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397,521 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $36,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.80, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.