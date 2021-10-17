Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $38,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

COUP stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $262,970.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $38,565,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

