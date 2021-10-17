Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report $181.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.52 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $179.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $731.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.61 million to $733.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $754.96 million, with estimates ranging from $749.56 million to $760.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 481,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,172. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

