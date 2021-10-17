Cowen Increases Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Price Target to $30.00

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKNO. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

TKNO opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $555,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

