Cowen Initiates Coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $147,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,892. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 111,051 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after acquiring an additional 213,167 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 115,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

