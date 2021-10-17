Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 2,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $11,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.

CXDO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crexendo by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crexendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

