Critical Comparison: Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) vs. Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.15 $5.47 billion $0.26 10.54

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Thomasville Bancshares and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19%

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats Thomasville Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

