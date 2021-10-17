Critical Contrast: Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) versus 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 1st Source 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.28%. 1st Source has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.43%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Source.

Dividends

Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and 1st Source has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and 1st Source’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $275.95 million 3.29 $57.52 million $1.13 15.87 1st Source $366.92 million 3.27 $81.44 million $3.17 15.16

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 30.21% 10.88% 1.09% 1st Source 29.10% 11.25% 1.41%

Summary

1st Source beats Lakeland Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

