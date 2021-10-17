Critical Review: MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) versus Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MFA Financial and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

MFA Financial currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. MFA Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MFA Financial and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.70 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.30 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.63 billion 0.54 -$139.45 million $0.67 5.55

Diversified Healthcare Trust has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 81.49% 11.23% 4.03% Diversified Healthcare Trust -15.11% -8.72% -3.24%

Summary

MFA Financial beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

