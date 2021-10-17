CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) were down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEVMF)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

