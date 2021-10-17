Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Trading Down 2.5%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.40. 13,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,354,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Curis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $664.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $6,566,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Curis by 9.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 175,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.