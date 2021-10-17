Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.70

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.70 and last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.95.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

