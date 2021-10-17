Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Update

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of CTOS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $375.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 24.66% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTOS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.