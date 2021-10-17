Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $376.21 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $155,015.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $376.21 or 0.00633194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001198 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00126241 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,771 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.