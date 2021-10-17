CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CONE. Barclays boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,942.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $56,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

