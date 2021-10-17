Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Critical Contrast

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dacotah Banks and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Triumph Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Triumph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $92.81, indicating a potential downside of 13.66%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Triumph Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp $382.50 million 7.06 $64.02 million $2.26 47.57

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp 28.08% 17.14% 2.01%

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Dacotah Banks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

