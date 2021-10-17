Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DFCO stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Dalrada has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 8.03.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level.

