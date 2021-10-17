Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on DANOY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

