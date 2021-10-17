Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,167,200.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.48, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $232,323.36.

Shares of DDOG opened at $154.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -908.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $159.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $130,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

