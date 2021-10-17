David Linetsky Sells 5,452 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76.

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

PHR opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Phreesia by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

