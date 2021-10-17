DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.18.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

