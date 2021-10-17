DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.18.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter.
About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
