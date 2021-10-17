DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 107.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $583.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.60. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The company had revenue of ($1.49) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.