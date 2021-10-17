DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.0591 on Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $16,381.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00074969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00108185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,203.84 or 0.99999359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.06254982 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00025977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,661,127 coins and its circulating supply is 50,306,529 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars.

