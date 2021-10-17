Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Dether coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $375,243.87 and $22,626.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dether has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00206016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00092690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.