Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after buying an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

