Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.47% of Artesian Resources worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,480,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 127,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

ARTNA stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $369.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.04. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.81%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

