Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $4,219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE opened at $52.32 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.