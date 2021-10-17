Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 53.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 119.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti began coverage on Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

