Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) by 6,083.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,565 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Home Point Capital worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $576.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

