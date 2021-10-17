Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.72 Million Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

NYSE:MMI opened at $44.52 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.